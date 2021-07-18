Maryann Caudill-Lo Guidice, age 78, of Dubuque, passed away at home on July 2, 2021, at 4:30 a.m.
To honor Maryann’s life, a memorial service will be held in the Dubuque Rescue Mission Gardens just behind the Mission at 398 Main Street on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at 7 p.m., with Rev. Rick Mihm, Director of the Mission, and Father Jim Murphy, Highland, Wisconsin, officiating. Pandemic guidelines will be followed. Face masks are not required but may be used. Dress is summer casual. In case of inclement weather, the location will be moved to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street.
Maryann was born on December 10, 1942, in Detroit, where she lived until the end of high school. In her life, she also lived in Florida, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa. For 25 years, she served as a program assistant to care service professionals in the states mentioned. In 1991, she received the BA in sociology and religion from Carthage College in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Following graduation, she became a Commissioned Lay Leader serving first in the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Dubuque and then as a liaison to churches in Iowa, Minnesota, and Wisconsin for the Prairie Star District Unitarian Universalist.
In Dubuque, she was noted for serving as president and many other roles of Dubuque Congregations United (DACU). For several years, she chaired the annual local Church World Services CROP Walk for Hunger relief. She was also a member of Dubuque Branch NAACP. At the time of her death, she was a continuing member of the DACU and Mission Boards. She was a “friend” of the Quad Cities Unitarian Universalist Congregation. The minister Rev. Jay Wolin and Maryann both appreciated the role of humor in the spirit of life.
She was a longtime fan of the Milwaukee Brewers Baseball team. Frequent visits to American Family Field, listening to sports announcer Bob Uecker on the Brewers Network, and joking with Cub fans (“the flubbies”) were entertainment in life.
Maryann helped others in all walks of life. She personified her life theme of “Humor and Grace will save us all.”
Those left to cherish her memory include many members of the Dubuque religious communities; her husband and best friend Tom, Dubuque; and loved son “Tony” Clarence, Portland, Oregon.
Maryann was preceded in death by her father, Clarence Caudill; and her mother, Laura (Crump) Caudill. Her father was always remembered as the “cutest guy in the world”.
The family is grateful for the services of Mercy Hospital, Medical Associates, Stonehill Rehabilitation, and Dubuque Hospice East. Drs. Rami Eltibi, Bruce Obbink, and Christopher Little deserve mention.
The family will graciously receive your support through greeting cards and financial memorials payable to the Dubuque Rescue Mission. Mail to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001. Attendants at the Memorial service are requested to bring canned or boxed food for the Dubuque Food Pantry.
