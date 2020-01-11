Robert J. Ruch Sr., formerly of East Dubuque, Ill., passed away on January 7, 2020, from complications of a traumatic brain injury and Alzheimer’s.
He was born in Meteor Twp, Exeland Wis., on December 21, 1934, to Reason and Mary Julia (Shimanek) Ruch. Bob was a Korean War Veteran and a truck driver for 511/2 years.
Bob outlived two ex-wives and has three children with them, Sandra (Mark) Carter, of Wishram, Wa., Tammy Ruch Knupp and fiance Rodrigo Lindemann, of Dubuque, Iowa, and Robert J. (Margarite) Ruch, of Platteville, Wis.; six grandchildren; one step-granddaughter; and a great-grandson; also surviving are his brother, Gerry (Robin) Ruch; sister, Marianne (Gerry) Ruele; and his wife, Leslie (Hutchins) Ruch.
Bob is preceded in death by both parents; brothers, Richard, Eugene and Kelly; also sisters, Jeanette, Doris, Betty and Judy.
Bob’s body has been donated for medical studies, cremation and a burial will be held later this year.