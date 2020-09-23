HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Shirley J. (Krier) Kruser, 81, of rural Hazel Green, WI, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Luther Manor-Grand Meadows in Asbury, IA.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020, at St. Joseph Church, Sinsinawa, WI, with Fr. Ken Frisch officiating. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. The funeral Mass will be live-streamed on The Miller Funeral Home Group Facebook page. Visitation is from 9 to 10:45 a.m. on Thursday at St. Joseph Church, Sinsinawa. The Miller Funeral Home, of East Dubuque, is serving the family.
Shirley was born on October 27, 1938, in Dubuque, Iowa, the daughter of Joseph and Leila (Said) Krier. She was a graduate of Dubuque Senior High School, the class of 1957. Shirley was united in marriage to Robert “Bob” E. Kruser on October 11, 1958, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Dubuque, Iowa.
She was formerly employed in clerical operations at the Sears Automotive Department. She served on the boards of St. Joseph Church Council, and was past President of the Local 150 Ladies Auxiliary and Ladies CCW.
Shirley loved fishing and traveling with her husband Bob. They have been to every state, Panama, Mexico, and Canada. She was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers and Iowa Hawkeyes, having attended many games. But most of all she loved her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, especially when they had family gatherings. She was extremely proud of their home in Mission, Texas, and thought of the people there at Fiesta Village as second family. Shirley loved making new friends, but also keeping the old ones.
Surviving is her husband, Bob; six children, Robert “Bob” (Julie) Kruser, II, of Asbury, IA, Lee Ann (Troy) Downs, of Osceola, IA, Randy (Angie Wilhite) Kruser, of Searcy, AR, Lisa (Mark) Hoppman, of Cuba City, WI, Ryan (Jenna Stocker) Kruser, of Monroe, WI, and Rod (Nicole) Kruser, of East Dubuque, IL; 15 grandchildren, Corey (Amanda) Kruser, Kendra Kruser, Chris (Ashley) Downs, Shane (Jennifer) Downs, Kayli Kruser, Ben Kruser, Cordaro Kruser, Cody Kruser, Kyle (Laurel) Hoppman, Josh Hoppman, Adam Hoppman, Michael Kruser, Jacob Kruser, Wyatt Kruser and Lydia Kruser; two step-grandchildren, Kirstin George and Jordan (Karoline) George; two great-grandchildren, Logan and Desmond; four step-great-grandchildren, Karlee, Brennen, Kloie, and Beatrice; a brother, Nicholas A. Krier, of Washington state; sisters-in-law, Debra Krier and Rosemary Moore; and brothers-in-law, Ambrose (Rosie) Kruser and Merlin Kruser; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Leila; a grandson, Robert E. Kruser, III; a brother, Joseph H. Krier II; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Frank and Pearl Kruser; brothers-in-law, Bob Moore, Allan Kruser, Tom Kruser; and sister-in-law, Doris Kruser.
Bob and family wish to thank the Luther Manor staff at the Grand Meadows, Tri-State Dialysis, especially Drs. Ringold and Whalen and their nurse Charlie and staff for the wonderful care given to Shirley.
