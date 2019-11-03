Sandra Lee Linden, 70, of Dubuque, Iowa, died Oct. 31, 2019. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
She was born July 13, 1949, in Dubuque. She was the daughter of Donald (Swede) and Henrietta (Hank) Steger.
She drove a school bus and city bus, worked catering, as a florist and cooked. She married Charles Linden and had two children. She attended some college courses.
Sandra is survived by son Eli Duke (Cindy), granddaughter Stephanie, daughter Tabatha Lyons, granddaughter Tawny, grandsons Derek and Calvin, great-grandson Caden, brother Donald (Jeanette) Steger, sisters Barbara Steger and Deborah Schmitz and kitty Princess.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Charles and grandchild Damien Lyons.
The family would like to thank Dr. Liebold and staff at the University of Iowa palliative care unit.