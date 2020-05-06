Leo J. Tillman, age 57, of Dubuque, was called home peacefully at 1:45 a.m. on Monday, May 4, 2020, at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
To celebrate Leo’s life, private family services will be held because of the current gathering restrictions due to COVID-19. A Celebration of Leo’s Life, and Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Patrick’s Church at a later time. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, is in charge of arrangements.
Leo was born on April 11, 1963, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of John and Elizabeth “Betty” (McPoland) Tillman.
Leo was a lifelong resident of Dubuque, where he graduated from Audubon School and was a member of St. Patrick’s Church. He was very in interested in watching sports, his favorite teams were the Chicago Cubs, the Green Bay Packers, the Iowa Hawkeyes, the Dubuque Thunderbirds, the Dubuque Fighting Saints, and the Dubuque Devils, where he would proudly watch his great-nephew, Isaac, play. Leo was also an avid NASCAR fan and his favorite driver was Jeff Gordon. Leo enjoyed the simple things in life such as a nice long walk outside and getting together with family and friends for outings, especially if Happy Joe’s Pizza was involved. We are deeply saddened to no longer have Leo here with us on this Earth, but take some comfort in knowing that he is now resting peacefully and is reunited with his loved ones called home ahead of him.
Those left to cherish Leo’s memory include his father, John Tillman, Dubuque, IA; his siblings, Rose (Rick) Pfeiler Follman, Dubuque, IA, Francis (Maureen) Tillman, Bellevue, IA and Vincent Tillman, Dubuque, IA; and several nieces and nephews.
Leo was preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth Tillman; a sister, Nancy Tillman; a brother, Thomas Tillman; his nephew, Timothy Tillman; his maternal grandparents; his paternal grandparents; and several aunts and uncles.
Leo’s family would like to thank Dr. Christopher Stille, and all of the nurses and staff of MercyOne Dubuque, for their outstanding care of Leo. Also a heartfelt thanks to all of the staff at ARC, who were really like extended family to Leo, for all of their love and care throughout the years.
