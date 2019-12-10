Sister Mary Merici (Elizabeth) Oehrlein, OSF, of Dubuque, died Saturday, December 7, 2019, at the Clare House in Dubuque.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, December 11, 2019, with the Funeral Vigil at 7 p.m. in Francis Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial for Sister Oehrlein will be 1 p.m. Thursday, December 12, 2019, in Francis Chapel. Burial will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Born January 28, 1913, in Aurora, IL, she was the daughter of Michael and Mary Weber Oehrlein. She entered the Sisters of St. Francis on September 8, 1935, and made final profession of vows August 10, 1941. Sister received her master’s degree at Catholic University, Washington D.C. She ministered as a teacher in Iowa at St. Mary’s, Waterloo, LaMotte, Alton, Ashton, and Granville. In Illinois, she was missioned at Midlothian and Hazel Crest.
Sister is survived by her nieces, nephews, and Franciscan sisters.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Roseanne (Robert) Baumann; and her brothers, Joseph (Pat) Oehrlein, Albert Oehrlein, and Robert (Tina) Oehrlein.
Memorials may be given to the Sisters of St. Francis, Dubuque, IA.
