Helen “Joyce” Halfhill, 74, passed away suddenly at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque on December 4th, 2019.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, December 9, 2019, at St. Raphael’s Cathedral in Dubuque with Msgr. Thomas Toale officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque, is assisting the family.
Joyce was born on January 22, 1945, in Hazel Green, Wisconsin, to John and Helen (Birkett) Staver. She met and married the love of her life, George “Chub” Halfhill, on February 3, 1962 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Dubuque. They were married for 44 years until Chub’s passing in 2006.
Joyce worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant primarily at Sunny Crest Manor, where she retired from in 2007. She enjoyed working with the elderly and was a friend and advocate to the residents she worked with.
Joyce lived a full and joyous life and enjoyed playing Bingo, Elvis, being outside, traveling, swimming and mostly spending time with family and especially looked forward to the holidays with them. She also enjoyed bragging about her grandchildren and dreaming about winning the lottery. If she won, she always said she’d buy a blue convertible. She would tell all of her grandchildren stories about the rides she would give them in her blue convertible not “if”, but “when” she won the lottery.
Joyce is survived by her five children, Joy (Greg) Halfhill-Shaffer, of Dubuque, Steve (Mary Beth) Halfhill, of Dubuque, George Halfhill, of Cedar Rapids, Jeff Halfhill, of Dubuque, Todd (Donna) Halfhill, of New Mexico; her 22 grandchildren; 35 great- grandchildren; two great-great- grandchildren; and Bo, her dog. She was preceded in death by her husband, Chub Halfhill; her parents; her brothers, Bernard “Micky” Staver and John “Chuckie” Staver; sisters, Kathy Spect, Judy (Tom) Menahl and Karen “Butchie” Pickel. The family is confident they were all waiting to meet her at heaven’s gate.
A Helen Joyce memorial Fund has been established.