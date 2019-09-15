Norbert L. “Nubs” Vaassen, 88, of Dickeyville, Wisconsin, died Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Luther Manor Grand Meadows in Asbury, Iowa. Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at Holy Ghost Church in Dickeyville, with Rev. Bernard Rott officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Casey Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City where the parish rosary will be prayed at 3:45 p.m. Friends may also call from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home before the service.
Norbert was born on November 9, 1930, in Grant County, Wis., the son of Bernard and Agnes (Timmerman) Vaassen. He married Rosemary Welter on April 28, 1953, in Kieler, Wis. A handyman and jack of all trades, Norbert worked in construction for various companies and also farmed for many years.
Norbert was a member of Holy Ghost Church and actively involved in many church activities including the annual church picnic for many years, funeral dinners and the Holy Name Society. He was one of the co-founders of the Dickeyville snowmobile club, the Idle Riders. Norbert enjoyed bowling, fishing and going on many trips with Rosemary. Time spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren was special to him. Most mornings he went for coffee and toast to Katina’s and then went to Donnie’s Tire and Auto.
Survivors include his wife, Rosemary; two daughters, Linda (Ron) Martin, Cuba City, and Shirley (Steve) Menning, Rewey; two sons, David Vaassen, Hazel Green, and Keith (Roxie) Vaassen, Dickeyville; a sister-in-law, Joyce Vaassen, Dickeyville; three grandchildren, Chad, Jodi and Kelli; and two great-grandchildren, Dylan and Abby.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter-in-law, Jill Vaassen; a sister, Germaine (Ray) Tranel; four brothers, Arnold (Geraldine), LaVern (Rose Ann), Gilbert (Marion) and Dennis; two nieces, Julie Hasken and Beth Vaassen; and a nephew, Marty Vaassen.
