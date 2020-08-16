Sally A. Fortmann, 82, of Dubuque, died Thursday, August 13, 2020.
Private family services were held at Mueller Memorial Chapel, Linwood Cemetery.
Sally was born July 21, 1938, in Dubuque, daughter of Milton and Alice (Winders) Jaeger. She was a graduate of Dubuque Senior High School.
Sally is survived by three children, Barb (Paul) Howes, of Dubuque, Diann Bell, of Republic, MO, and Tony (Christina) Fortmann, of Marian; and four grandchildren, Ella and Madalyn Fortmann and Spencer and Connor Oswald.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Fortmann in 2004, and two brothers.
The Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
The family would like to thank Dr. Runde, and the nurses and staffs at Hawkeye Care Center, Mercy One and Hospice of Dubuque for all their compassion and care.