SHERRILL, Iowa — Kathy A. Stahr, 58, of Sherrill, died Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, following a year-long battle with cancer that she fought with courage and integrity.
Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home, 3860 Asbury Road. Please respect our current social distancing requirements. If you are not feeling well or are unable to attend, we encourage you to visit www.hskfhcares.com to send a message to Kathy’s family.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Kathy will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at Church of the Resurrection, with Father Phil Gibbs as the Celebrant and Kathy’s uncle, Father Don Lange, as Concelebrant. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque. The Mass will be live-streamed on Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home’s Facebook page and will also be available to view later at www.hskfhcares.com.
Kathy was born on November 11, 1962, in Dubuque, the daughter of Thomas and Donna Lange Bonz. On October 18, 1986, she married Doug Stahr in Dubuque.
Kathy graduated from Hempstead High School in Dubuque in 1981. She went on to work as a Certified Pharmacy Tech at Mercy Family Pharmacy for 27 years.
She was presented with many awards over her 35 years of volunteer work with the North East Iowa Council and Boy Scout Troop 94. She loved traveling, crafting and especially crocheting. She cherished her time with her nieces and nephews, her friends, and her friends’ children. She was a kind, giving, welcoming woman; she donated her time to anyone in need. Everybody felt that they were her best friend.
Survivors include her husband, Doug Stahr, of Sherrill; one brother, Mike Bonz of Des Moines; two sisters, Lori (fiancé Frank) Bonz, of Des Moines, and Jamie Bonz, of Dubuque; nephew, Scott (Julie) Bonz, niece, Cristen (fiancé Victor) Bonz, nephew, Michael Bonz, nephew, Blaine Stahr, nephew, Sam Costa, nephew, Owen Stahr; great-nieces, Hailie, Hope, and Bentley; father and mother-in-law, Doug and Mary Stahr; brothers-in-law, Jeff Stahr, Chris Stahr; and sister-in-law, Jenny (Will) Stahr.
She is preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Pat Bonz; and one niece, Caitlyn Bonz.
A special thank you to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for their care and concern.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established for the Stahr Trust.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Kathy’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.