Monica M. Cole, age 71, of Dubuque, passed away at 1:47 a.m., on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at UnityPoint Health Finley Hospital surrounded by her loving family. To honor Monica’s life, family and friends may visit from 3:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m., on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Funeral services will be held at 6:30 p.m., on Thursday at Behr Funeral Home, with Pastor Tony Foeller officiating. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery at a later date following cremation.

Monica was born on February 16, 1952, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of Marvin and Marie (Fluor) Stokes.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.