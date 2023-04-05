Monica M. Cole, age 71, of Dubuque, passed away at 1:47 a.m., on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at UnityPoint Health Finley Hospital surrounded by her loving family. To honor Monica’s life, family and friends may visit from 3:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m., on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Funeral services will be held at 6:30 p.m., on Thursday at Behr Funeral Home, with Pastor Tony Foeller officiating. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery at a later date following cremation.
Monica was born on February 16, 1952, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of Marvin and Marie (Fluor) Stokes.
Monica graduated from St. Joseph School in Farley, Iowa, Class of 1970. After school, she married Gary Bries on July 17, 1971, at St. Joseph Church in Farley. They had 2 wonderful children together before deciding to go their separate ways. She was a hard worker and was employed with Piekenbrock Pajama and as a waitress at the Oasis Truck Stop. After that, Monica went to work with Frommelt Industries and lastly at Rite Hite until her well earned retirement. In the 90’s she occasionally bartended at the King of Clubs where she met Jerry Lee Cole. The two married on July 2, 1992, in Branson, Missouri, but sadly Jerry passed away on May 19, 1994. Luckily, she would find love again with Dave Kaune in 1995, and the two have been together ever since. In her free time, Monica enjoyed baking, sewing, craft projects and a little retail therapy. She was always on the lookout for a great deal. She also enjoyed going shooting at Central Range with Dave and his friends and riding side by sides. Traveling was another of Monica’s favorite activities. She enjoyed day trips as well as long excursions, but her true love was camping with family and friends. Monica was a wonderful woman who took great care of everyone around her. She will be greatly missed.
Those left to cherish Monica’s memory include her children, Jeff (Donna Saffran) Bries, Dyersville, IA and Jessie (Ben) Bohlken, Anamosa, IA; grandchildren, Michael and Maddox Bries and Natalie and Jenna Bohlken; her significant other and his family, Dave Kaune, Dubuque, IA, Gwen (Jeff) Beversdorf, Dubuque, IA and Rocky (Al Thoma) Kelly, Dubuque, IA; her siblings, Kathy “Kate” (Alvin) McDermott, Bernard, IA, David (Deb) Stokes, Dubuque, IA, Chuck (Judy) Stokes, Dubuque, IA, Virginia Stokes, Marvin Stokes Jr., Des Moines, IA and Sherene (Mike) Pitts, Bellevue, IA; her godmother, Monica Lynch, Peosta, IA; her special friend, Diane Maroney, Dubuque, IA; and many nieces and nephews.
Monica was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Jerry Lee Cole; a brother, Donald Stokes,
Monica’s family would like to thank Dr. Berg and his staff at the Cancer Clinic in Iowa City, Dr. Kopec, and all of the nurses in the ICU at UnityPoint Health Finley Hospital for the outstanding care they have provided for Monica.
The family will thankfully receive your support through greeting cards and memorials in Monica’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Monica Cole Family.
