LANCASTER, Wis. — Claire Blackbourn, age 91, of Lancaster, WI, passed away on Tuesday July 7, 2020, at Orchard Manor in Lancaster.
He was born on March 28, 1929, in a log cabin near Beetown, delivered by his uncle Dr. Blackbourn. Claire was the son of Erskine and Larene (Barr) Blackbourn.
Claire enlisted in the United States Navy serving during the Korean War. He served from December 20, 1950, until being honorably discharged on December 27, 1954. Returning home, Claire was united in marriage to Betty Jamison on October 29, 1955, in Platteville. He worked for Dubuque Pack, or later known as FDL, for many years. Claire and Betty resided in Lancaster where they raised their daughter and were surrounded by the best neighbors. They lived a simple life, filled with family and friends. After Claire retired, he and Betty spent a lot of time with their twin granddaughters helping to instill in them a love for family and friends. Claire had a love for farming, restoring tractors and fixing anything that broken. The lesson learned from Claire was to always do your best, work hard and help others.
To all the staff at Orchard Manor, Family Medical Center and the Lancaster Rescue Squad, thank you, thank you, thank you. We were all thrown into an unprecedented and unexpected situation. Every person stepped up and gave Claire the best possible care. We were blessed to have had all of you in our lives. You are truly heroes for doing what you do each and every day.
Claire is survived by his daughter Jane (Jack) Whitish, of Fennimore; granddaughters; Amanda and Adrienne Whitish, both of Verona; four siblings, Maude Dailey, of Platteville, Winifred Christensen, of Oregon, Mary Lou Vondrum, of Platteville, and Ellen Krohn, of Beetown; two brothers-in-law, John Jamison, of Beetown, and Paul “Pete” Blum, of Lancaster; along with many nieces and nephews.
Claire was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Betty; brother, Russell Blackbourn; sister, Ruth Palmer; two sisters-in-law, Delores Jensen and Janet Blum; and seven brothers-in-law, Earl Dailey, James Palmer, Neal Christensen Jr., Clifford Caley, James Vondrum, Richard Krohn and Bud Jensen.
Private family graveside services were held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020, at the Hillside Cemetery in Lancaster with Military Honors by William Pollock Post #2344 of Lancaster. Larson Family Funeral Home of Fennimore assisted the family and memorials may be sent to the funeral home at 925 10th St. Fennimore, WI 53809 or online condolences may be made at www.larsonfuneralhomes.com.