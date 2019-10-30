Mildred W. Davis, 90, of Dubuque, died Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Hawkeye Care Center.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Dubuque, where visitation will precede services from noon until 12:45 p.m. Visitation will also be held from 3 until 7 p.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road, where complete arrangements are pending. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church.