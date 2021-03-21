SINSINAWA, Wis. — Sister Alfonso Glancey, OP, died on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at St. Dominic Villa, Sinsinawa.
She was born as Ione Theresa on June 24, 1925, to James and Pearle (Emard) Glancey in West Allis, Wis. There were seven children. Sister is survived by one sister, Veronica Garvey, nieces, nephews and her beloved Dominican Community.
Sister Alfonso was a dedicated teacher, and all-around steady presence for 71 years in elementary schools in Minnesota, Illinois, Oklahoma and Wisconsin. She retired to the Mound in 2016.
Sister Alfonso brought her humble, comfortable, quiet, sociable presence to Sinsinawa. She loved cards and the country store and coffee breaks and people! Her gentle presence will be missed. Services will be held at Sinsinawa. Miller Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
May Sister Alfonso delight now in God’s presence.