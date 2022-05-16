IXONIA, Wis. — John F. Johll, 83, of Ixonia, Wisconsin, died Friday, May 13, 2022, at home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Cuba City, Wisconsin, with Rev. David Flanagan officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. A visitation for family and friends will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wisconsin, where there will be a Parish Rosary Service at 2:40 p.m. Friends also may call from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Wednesday at the church prior to the service.
John was born on September 2, 1938, in Bagley, Wisconsin, the son of George and Marcella (Brendemuehl) Johll. He attended Cuba City High School. John married Judith Kirkpatrick on July 4, 1961, at St. Joseph’s Church in Dubuque. She preceded him in death on January 2, 2001.
John served in the United States Army National Guard in Fort Lewis, Washington, during the Berlin Crisis. He was scheduled to participate in an Honor Flight this coming September. John worked at the John Deere Foundry, followed by employment at the Rolex Factory. Later, he worked at a local BP station grilling burgers and brats, where he was known to many as “Grandpa John”. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus #765 and the American Legion of Ixonia. John enjoyed gardening, canning and flying large rockets. He had the “gift of gab” and never met a stranger.
Survivors include his three daughters, Lynne (Randy) Randall, Beaver Dam, WI, Lori (Mark) Boettcher, St. Joseph, MI, and Lisa (Quint) Keel, Reeseville, WI; two daughters-in-law, Vicki Johll and Lynn Johll; 10 siblings, Mary Johll and Paul (Diane) Johll, both of Cuba City, Robert (Jeanette) Johll, Kieler, WI, Martha Kreger and Julianne (Jack) Wiegman, both of Cuba City, Patrick (Jean) Johll, Hazel Green, WI, Elizabeth (Mike) Klimeck, Dubuque, Dorothy Campbell, Poynette, WI, Bart Johll, Cuba City, and Christopher (Judy) Johll, Potosi, WI; 14 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; special friend, Sharon Johnson, Oxford, WI; a brother-in-law, Michael Davies; a sister-in-law, Barbara Johll; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Judith; his parents; three sons, John Johll III, Wayne Johll and Justin Johll; four brothers, Gregory Johll, Edward Johll, Brian Johll and Phillip Johll; a sister, Bernadette Davies; and a brother-in-law, Terry Kreger.
In lieu of flowers, a John F. Johll Memorial fund has been established. Donations may be sent to the funeral home at 123 N. Jackson St., Cuba City, WI 53807.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.caseymcnett.com.
