HANOVER, Ill. — Joshua J. Taifa Jr. of Hanover, IL, passed away unexpectedly on November 25, 2022. Friends may call from 1 to 3 PM, Sunday, December 4, 2022, at the Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena, IL. Cremation rites will follow the visitation. He was born on October 6, 2000. Joshua grew up with a love for basketball and sharing laughs with family and friends. The name Joshua Juma Taifa means “ Friday, the leader of a nation was born.” He definitely had the ability and capacity to lead! Anyone who knew Josh as a little boy knew what a light he was. Always a comedian and oh so very smart. He was able to befriend anyone without prejudice and knew how to lighten a room with the gleam in his eyes and his infectious smile. Josh was very passionate. When he loved, he loved with all of his heart. Often times when his love and loyalty were not reciprocated, it manifested itself as aggression, but at its core, it was his intense capacity to love. Joshua is survived by his daughter, Alaya Taifa, Alaya’s mother, Raina Centers, father Joshua J. Taifa Sr, his mother Laura (George) Pettera, three brothers, Dakari, Raiden, and Yosiah Taifa, a sister, Anastasia Horkay, two nieces, Jayyda and Liliana, his paternal grandparents, Jabulani (Vanessa) Taifa, Jamila Taifa, maternal grandparents, John and Louise Horkay, several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.furlongfuneralchapel.com.
