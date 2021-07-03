URBANDALE, Iowa — Guy “Spike “ Westemeyer, 62, formerly from Dubuque, Iowa, passed away at home on June 28, 2021, with his loving wife and sons by his side.
Guy & Susan (White) were married on May 19, 1984, in Dubuque Iowa. Guy worked at the Circle in East Dubuque before they moved to Des Moines, Iowa, in 1986. He worked for Iowa Beauty and Barber Supplies, and Keebler Cookies. He worked for Owen Crist Towing for 18 years, which he loved so much. He had his youngest son Kyle join him towing. When Owen Crist closed, Guy went to work at Prairie Meadows. Guy was a member of the American Legion Riders 728 in Johnston, Iowa, and the Sons of the American Legion. He loved riding his Harley, which he worked so hard to buy.
He is survived by his loving wife, Sue (White) Westemeyer; his sons, Michael White Sr. (Maria), of Clive Iowa, Aaron Westemeyer (Ashley Simmons), of Belle Plaine, Iowa, Kyle Westemeyer (Heather), of Urbandale Iowa; his grandchildren, Emily,Michael Jr., DeAndre, Sharlea, Brooklyn, Benjamin, Richard, Cathleena, Natalie, Robert, Kylie, Carter, and Kennedy; 4 great-grandchildren, Laith, Aria, Neveah, Rose; his siblings, Theresa Gregorich (Ray), of Zwingle, Iowa, Gary Westemeyer (Lin), of McKinney, Texas, Gregg Westemeyer (Janice), of Cape Coral, Florida, Gerald Westemeyer (Wendy), of Dubuque, Iowa.; father and mother-in-law, John and Sue White; many nieces and nephews, and extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald Westemeyer Sr. and Anne (Roth) Westemeyer; his stepmother, Mary Westemeyer; mother-in-law, Marlene (Lagan) White; sister-in-law, Mary Kay (White) Stuckey; brother-in-law, Ronald Wintermote; his best dog and companion, Miss Haley.
A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home & Crematory in Urbandale. He will be cremated after his visitation.
The family encourages guests to wear blue jeans and t-shirts (especially anything Harley).
Guy “Spike” Westemeyer will be sadly missed by his wife, sons, family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the family to be used for funeral expenses.