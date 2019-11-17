Randall E. “Randy” Ploessl, 65, of Dubuque, passed away at home, with his loving family by his side, following a brief illness.
According to his wishes, there will be no public services. The Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, is in charge of arrangements.
Randy was born on March 20, 1954, in Dubuque, the son of Edwin and Mary Margaret (Meyer) Ploessl. He graduated from Wahlert Catholic High School in 1972. He married Rebecca “Becky” Berger in 1990 in Dubuque, and worked as a union electrician for many years, mostly with A & G Electric until his retirement. He was a member of the IBEW Local #704 and an avid Green Bay Packers fan.
He is survived by his wife and best friend, Becky; daughters, Erica Ploessl and Haidyn Ploessl; two step-children, Fred Cervantes and Lucinda Ploessl; three grandchildren, Aubrey, William and Robert, all of Dubuque; three sisters, Janice Waechtler, Lois Ploessl and Monica (John) Wolbers; and two brothers, Dennis (Maria) Ploessl and Noel (Michelle) Ploessl; along with nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Eleanor Doyle, Amy Kuhl and Dianne Ploessl; and a grandson, Fred Cervantes Jr.
A Randy Ploessl Memorial Fund has been established.
Becky and her family would like to thank Hospice of Dubuque for all the love and care they gave to Randy.