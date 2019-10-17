Linda LaSoya (Friedman), 67, of Dubuque, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019, at home, surrounded by family.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, October 20, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road, Dubuque, where a memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. with Deacon John Stierman officiating.
Linda was born December 15, 1951, the daughter of Harlan and Julitta (Mormann) Friedman. She married the love of her life, Ike LaSoya, on August 3, 1973 in Dubuque. They enjoyed 46 years together in marriage. Linda retired from John Deere in 2013, and was a Real Estate broker for 20 years.
Survivors include her husband, Ike LaSoya; granddaughters Tazlynn LaSoya and Deante (Preston) Kalpinski and great-granddaughter Adalina Kalpinski; daughter-in-law, Kari Kammerude, of Hazel Green, Wis.; 11 siblings, Carole Lamphier, of Cedar Rapids, Joyce (Joe) Vavra, of Ely, Diane (Dave) Bradley, of Cedar Rapids, Mary (Vern) Kleinschrodt, of Farley, Gary (Kathy) Friedman, of Colleyville, Texas, Ron (Jan) Friedman, of Dyersville, Sharon Summers, of Campbell, Calif., Dennis (Ellen) Friedman, of Eagan, Minn., Laurie (Guy) Knepper, of Williamsburg, Jan (Doug) Boone, of Manchester, and Paul (Traci) Friedman, of Polk City; her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Carey and Nancy LaSoya of Sherrill; her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Lucy (LaSoya) and Jerry Steffens.
Linda was preceded in death by her son, Kory LaSoya; parents, Harlan and Julitta Friedman; sister, Ruth Munsey; and father-in-law, Ike LaSoya Sr.
Family provided her greatest gifts in life. They were blessed with a son who gifted them two grand-daughters and a great-granddaughter who called her Gigi.
Linda enjoyed many adventurous sports, such as sky-diving, scuba diving, and snorkeling. She also enjoyed snow skiing, golfing, swimming and walking. Her passion was bicycling.
Linda will be remembered for her energy, compassion, motivation, strength and courage, and will be greatly missed by the people’s lives she has touched.
The family would like to thank the staff at St. Croix Hospice and the physicians and nurses at Mayo Clinic.
