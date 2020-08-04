Joseph J. “Joe” Nehl, 87, of Dubuque, passed away on Saturday, July 25, at UnityPoint-Health Finley Hospital, with Connie, his loving wife by his side.
A funeral Mass will be held Friday, August 7, at 10:30 a.m. at the Church of the Resurrection, officiated by Rev. Phillip Gibbs, with a gathering at the church social space at 9:30 a.m. Mass will be live-streamed on the Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home Facebook Page. The internment service will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Monticello on Sat., Aug 8, at 11 a.m., with Rev. Paul Baldwin officiating. Military honors will be accorded. Due to COVID-19 related concerns, the family asks everyone to wear a mask at all services and practice social distancing. Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory is entrusted with arrangements.
The ninth of 10 children, Joe was born on January 4, 1933, to Charles and Rose (Gilbert) Nehl in Fillmore, Iowa. After graduation from Sacred Heart High School in Monticello, Joe moved to Dubuque and enrolled in Loras College for one year. Later, the army drafted him where he served two years in Korea. After discharge, he enrolled as a heavy equipment technician at Baily Technical School in St. Louis, Mo., beginning a career and life-long passion in heavy equipment. Joe worked for many companies throughout his career including: Franklin G. Hough Co., International Harvester, Herman M. Brown Co., Dressta and Komatsu. His job took him all over the country, as well as to Poland and the Dominican Republic. Joe loved solving the most challenging problems to keep the machines moving for his customers. In 1962, he married Connie Pacquer at Sacred Heart Church in Rock Island, Ill. They were blessed with two sons, Michael and Marcus, while living in Columbus, Ohio. During their years together, Joe and Connie lived in Ohio and many Iowa and Illinois cities, each time establishing new friendships. In 2005, they moved to Dubuque, working at home for Komatsu North America, then retiring for the third and final time in 2007. The move to Dubuque brought him back home to where he started his early adult years to be closer to his siblings and cousins. After retiring, Joe found his second calling as a community volunteer. For 11 years, 5 days/week, he delivered for Meals on Wheels. For 10 years he was a regular DU Ride driver. Joe was also an avid reader and computer user. He really “knew how to move that mouse around.” He devoted countless hours creating original greeting cards for family and friends. He was a fan of the Iowa State Cyclones, the Iowa Hawkeyes, and the Chicago Bulls, Bears and Cubbies. He loved reading the comics every day, loved to joke around, and often shared his great sense of humor, especially singing silly songs with friends and family.
He is survived by his wife Connie of 57 years. His son, Michael, of Carnation, Wash., (friend Laurel Nehl) and Marcus, and life partner Theresa Elmore, of Northglenn, Colo.; grandson, Grant, from Northglenn; and granddaughter McKenna Nehl, of Greeley, Colo.; brothers-in-Law, David (Arlene) Pacquer, of Kewanee, Ill., and Greg Pacquer (Mike Johnson), of San Francisco, Calif.; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Gerry (Paul) William, Vernon Nehl, Wally (Rose) Nehl, John (Janet) Nehl, Rita (Willis) Doden, Isabel (Joe) Lahr, Gib (Wanita) Nehl, Joan (Jack) Bockenstedt and Gene (Angie) Nehl; mother-in-law, Florence (Fred) Pacquer; and sister-in-law, Joan Pacquer.
The family thanks Dr. Powers and Dr. Ellis from Unity Point Hospital and the devoted nurses who cared for Joe. Our hearts go out to them. Connie thanks Joe for taking her on a wonderful journey of love for 57 years, filled with happy times and memories. Along the way they met such wonderful people. We know Joe is delivering meals to his family and friends in heaven.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Joe’s name can be sent to Resurrection Parish, DU Ride, or Veterans at the Freedom Center in Dubuque.
Online condolences can be made at https://www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com/memorials/joseph-nehl/4286573/