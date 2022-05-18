BANKSTON, Iowa — Mary Alice (Elgin) Vaske, 88, of Bankston, Iowa, transitioned peacefully at 8:30 a.m., Saturday, May 14, 2022, in her home, surrounded by her five children. Mary Alice’s peaceful journey to our Heavenly Father was a mere 102 days following the passing of the love of her life of 71 years, Charlie, thus closing the chapters of a never-ending love, beautiful life, and service to others.
Visitation for Mary Alice will be held from 4 to 8 p.m., Friday, May 20, 2022, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Epworth, where a prayer service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Visitation will also be held after 11 a.m., at the funeral home on Saturday.
Services for Mary Alice will be held at St. Clement Catholic Church in Bankston, Iowa, at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, May 21, 2022, and live streamed on the St. Elizabeth Pastorate Facebook page. Interment will take place immediately following in St. Clement Cemetery.
Mary Alice was born on April 23, 1934, in Bankston, Iowa, the daughter of Peter and Florrine (Potts) Elgin. She was baptized at St. Clement, obtained both her primary and secondary education as well as all the sacrament milestones, including her marriage to Charles E. Vaske on October 12, 1954, in the parish. Charlie preceded her in death on January 31, 2022.
Mary Alice’s most revered role was that of MOM and caregiver to others. Not only was she MOM to her own children, but to their friends, extended family, neighbors, community members, and eventually her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mary Alice’s name is synonymous with her favorite color purple, her infamous cherry delight dessert, banana bread, green bean casserole, and tie blankets which she lovingly tied for over 600 people. She also hand-crafted over 175 sets of Raggedy Ann and Andy dolls, personalizing each with the new owner’s name and birthday lovingly cross-stitched over the heart. As an empty nester, Mary Alice entered the workforce in late 1970, working at the family-owned Dubuque Truck Repair, Nanny Goats Yogurt Store, retiring from JCPenney in 2006. Mary Alice lived her life in service not only to her family, but she demonstrated the true spirit of generosity by volunteering her time, talents, and treasures with numerous organizations. She spent over 20 years dedicating a minimum of eight hours weekly at the Power of Prayer Chapel (24-hour Prayer Chapel at St Anthony’s) and other religious venues in and around Dubuque County. She lived her devout Catholic faith as a longtime member of the Seven Sisters Apostolate, Infant of Prague Mothers Club, and Prayer Group for the Vocation to Religious servitude for the Priesthood or Convent. Mary Alice was an active member of Dubuque County Right to Life. She, Charlie, and others proudly picketed for the closure of Planned Parenthood and removal from Dubuque.
Mary Alice’s favorite phrase was “Don’t cry over the past; it is gone; don’t stress about the future; it hasn’t arrived, LIVE in the present and make it BEAUTIFUL.” So, wear purple and be happy!
Mary Alice is survived by five children: Steven (Parkview, IA), Barbara (Homestead, FL), Duane (Milford, MI), Glenn (Parkview, IA), and Jason (Chicago, IL); twelve grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; six siblings: Joanne Childers, Joyce (Silvius) Neumann, Dan (Grace) Elgin, Margie (Wally) Krawczuk; in-laws: Betty Elgin, Andrea (Bill) Klaren, William Vaske, Helen Langel, Dorothy (Kenneth) Nurre, Richard (Patricia) Vaske, James (Beverly) Vaske, and Martin (Joan) Vaske; and a plethora of nieces and nephews, along with a wide circle of friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Charlie; parents; brothers Allen and Jerry Elgin; son-in-law, Michael Norland; great-granddaughter, Peyton Norland-Lowe; brothers-in-law, Barney Langel and Wray Childers; niece Connie Childers-Brehm; nephews Matthew Krawczuk and Gavin Myers.
Cards, memories, notes of comfort, or memorial gifts can be sent to Reiff Funeral Home, Attn: Family of Mary Alice Vaske, PO Box 99, Farley, Iowa 52046.
A video tribute can be viewed and online condolences sent to the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com.
