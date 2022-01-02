Illa Kay Adams, 78, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away on December 28, 2021, at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics.
A funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 4th, 2022, at 1st Congregational United Church of Christ with Pastor Lillian Daniel officiating. Family and friends may gather after 9:30 a.m. at the church until time of service. Burial will follow in Dubuque Memorial Gardens. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque, Iowa is assisting the family.
Illa was born on June 25, 1943, in Dubuque, Iowa the daughter of Donald and Bendina (Felderman) Klett. Illa graduated from Dubuque Senior High School. She married Gary J. Adams on March 26, 1989, at 1st Congregational United Church of Christ. Gary preceded her in death on June 2, 2019.
For 29 years Illa worked as an office manager and agent for State Farm Insurance with Terry Ebaugh and Bob Brown; retiring in 2007.
She is survived by her daughter Christine Adams; grandchildren Aryelle (Cody) Decker and Brandon (Tyra Allen) Adams-Palmer. Three great grandchildren, Silas, Mayla, and Tilly Decker.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Garry and a son Jeffrey Sear.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Key West Fire & EMS or 1st Congregational United Church of Christ.