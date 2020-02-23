ASBURY, Iowa — Antonios P. “Tony” Laouras, 78, of Asbury, died February 17, 2020.
To honor Tony’s life, a private family service is being held. Online condolences for Tony’s family may be left at www.tristatecremationcenter.com.
