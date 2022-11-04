GALENA, Ill. — James “Jim” Jahncke, 91, of Galena, IL passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Galena Stauss Senior Care Community. A funeral mass will be held at 11 AM, Monday, November 7, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Galena, and where friends may call after 10:30 AM until the time of mass. Friends may call from 2 to 4 PM, Sunday, November 6, 2022, at the Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. The burial will be in the church cemetery. Military rites will be accorded graveside by Galena VFW Post #2665 and American Legion Post #193. Jim was born March 23, 1931, in Galena the son of Clarence and Anna (Linenfelser) Jahncke. He graduated from Galena High School in 1949. Shortly after graduation, he joined the Navy and served until 1953. During that time, he was stationed in Japan for a time. After he got out of the Navy, he ended up in odd jobs for a few years until 1956 when he decided to rejoin the military by going into the Air Force. He met his wife Marlene during that time, and they married on July 16, 1960. During their 54 years of marriage, they had four children, a daughter Karen (who died in infancy), two sons, Stephen, and Michael, and a daughter, Barbara. During his time in the Air Force, he was stationed at various bases around the world including Turkey, Korea, England, Texas, and Maryland. In 1975, he retired from the Air Force and eventually brought his family back to his hometown of Galena. Jim did various jobs until he was hired at the Dubuque Post Office. He worked there until he retired in 1997. Jim was very much involved with the VFW Post #2665 and American Legion Post #193 of Galena and held the positions of commander and chaplain for the VFW. He is survived by his children, two sons, Stephen, of Elkhart, IN, and Michael of Galena, and a daughter, Barbara of Dubuque. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, his daughter, and two brothers, John and Charles “Carl”. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.furlongfuneralchapel.com.
