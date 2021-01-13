Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Toni M. Ames, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, Mueller Memorial Chapel, Linwood Cemetery, Dubuque.
Margaret L. Bockhop, Belmont, Wis. — Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. today, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, Wis. Services: 4 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Grace C. Dean, Dubuque — Visitation: 11 a.m. to noon today, Behr Funeral Home, Dubuque. Services: Noon today at the funeral home.
Molly M. Kaiser, Peosta, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, Reiff Funeral Home, Peosta. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 15, St. John’s the Baptist Catholic Church, Peosta.
Lloyd J. Kilburg, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. today, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Preston, Iowa. Services: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Betty G. LeClere, Farley, Iowa — Burial: 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15, Hopkinton (Iowa) Cemetery.
Donald J. Remakel, Dubuque — Public gathering: 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, St. Columbkille Catholic Church, Dubuque.
Jim Schroeder, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 5 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque. Services: 5 p.m. today at the funeral home.
John Schultz, McGregor, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15, Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, McGregor.
Edgar J. Turnis, Cascade, Iowa — Visitation: Noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, Reiff Funeral Home, Cascade. Services: 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.