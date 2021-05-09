Katherine E. “Kay” (Shephard) Ludwig, age 79, of Dubuque, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Thursday, May 6, 2021, with her loving husband at her side.
To celebrate Kay’s life, family and friends may visit from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Monday, May 10, 2021, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, where there will be a parish scripture service held at 6:30 p.m. Due to COVID-19 concerns, all who attend will be required to wear a face covering, and are asked to please maintain social distancing practices. To honor Kay’s life, funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at Holy Spirit Parish, Holy Ghost Church, with Rev. Steven M. Garner officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Kay was born on November 19, 1941, in Milwaukee, WI, daughter of Stanley and Eunice (Finley) Shephard.
Kay was united in marriage to the true love of her life, Lawrence R. Ludwig, on May 30, 1964, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Kieler, Wisconsin. They would have celebrated 57 wonderful years together at the end of this month.
Kay was not only an extremely devoted wife and mother, but she also managed the hot lunch program at Holy Ghost School for over 13 years. She was very active with Holy Ghost Parish, serving as a Eucharistic Minister, president of the Rosary Society, with the School Nutrition Association, on the altar decorating committee and helping to manage the church picnic. When she wasn’t busy working, Kay enjoyed sewing, craft projects and scrapbooking. For many years, she and Larry also looked forward to their yearly trip to Colorado to visit their daughter and her family. Kay was a wonderful woman who was always caring for others. When you were with Kay there was never any doubt about how much she loved and enjoyed spending time with you. We love you Kay and will miss you more than words can say.
Those left to cherish Kay’s memory include her loving husband, Larry Ludwig, Dubuque, IA; her children, Pamela (Lane) Laugesen, Dubuque, IA, and Daniel Ludwig, Dubuque, IA; and her grandcat, Willa.
Kay was preceded in death by her parents; and her stepfather, Joseph Farrin.
The family will thankfully receive your support through phone calls, greeting cards and memorials in Kay’s memory, which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Kay Ludwig Family.
