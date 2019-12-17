Eugene D. Ambort, Davenport, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home, Potosi, Wis. Visitation: 9 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the funeral home.
Margaret A. Bausman, Mount Carroll, Ill. — Celebration of Life: 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Mount Carroll.
John B. Cacioppo, Dubuque — Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, The Pointe Outreach Center, 5650 Northwest Highway, Crystal Lake, Ill.
Paul E. Finzel, Corpus Christi, Texas, formerly of Bellevue, Iowa — Services: 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, Hachmann Funeral Home, Bellevue.
Elmerial R. Haskin, Dubuque — Services: 11:30 a.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Visitation: 10 to 11:30 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Jeneene Hennings, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, Holy Spirit Parish, Sacred Heart Church, 2215 Windsor Ave. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St.
Michele A. Higley, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, Resurrection Catholic Church. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road.
Eldon M. Manderscheid, Hastings, Minn., formerly of Zwingle, Iowa — Services: 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory,
2595 Rockdale Road. Visitation: 11 a.m. Sunday until time of services at the funeral home.
Virginia L. Potts, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Church of the Resurrection.
Catherine Riley, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. today, Church of the Nativity. Visitation: 9 a.m. today until time of services at the church.
Elizabeth R. Kuhle Ryan, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20,
Sacred Heart Church, 19589 Sacred Heart Lane, Bernard, Iowa. Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St.
Richard J. Widmar, Oklahoma City — Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, Mueller Chapel, Linwood Cemetery. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. Friday until time of services at the chapel.