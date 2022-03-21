Ronald J. Althoff, La Motte, Iowa — Service: 10:30 a.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
LaVonne T. Brimeyer, Holy Cross, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, Holy Cross. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 22, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, North Buena Vista.
Frances M. Brunkan, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 23, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Jennie A. Burns, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 26, GracePoint Church. Celebration of life: 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Sally Cain, Dubuque — Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 26, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2295 Rockdale Road.
Kathy R. Deason, Hopkinsville, Ky. — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 22; and 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 23, Reiff Funeral Home, Cascade, Iowa. Service: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Jeffrey W. Funk, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 23, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Mary Lou Harbaugh, Guttenberg, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, Guttenberg; and 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 22, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Guttenberg. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Helen M. Heiderscheit, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, March 22, St. John the Baptist Church, Peosta. Service: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Thomas Helling, Dubuque — Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 2, Mount Calvary Chapel.
Phyllis L. Kratochvill Enke, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Garrity Funeral Home Chapel, Prairie du Chien. Service: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Linda L. Maas, Asbury, Iowa — Service: 10:30 a.m. today, Church of the Resurrection.
Bernice Vorwald, New Vienna, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Service: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Boniface Catholic Church, New Vienna.
Louis J. Wachter, Woodman, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 24, Garrity Funeral Home, Prairie du Chien; and 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, March 25, Mount Hope United Methodist Church, Mount Hope. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Elizabeth A. Weber, Hazel Green, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today, with a parish rosary service at 3:40 p.m.; and 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 22, Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Hazel Green.