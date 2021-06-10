MARION, Iowa — Mark James Stewart, 36, of Marion, Iowa, died suddenly on June 6, 2021.
He was born July 6, 1984, in Centerville, Iowa.
He was employed at Berthel, Fisher Financial Services.
He is survived by his wife, Stephanie; his children, Calvin and Isla, all of Marion; his parents, John Stewart, of Centerville, Iowa, and Cynthia Hibdon, Winterset, Iowa; brother, Johnnie Stewart, of Centerville, Iowa; his father- and mother-in-law, Dan and Lori Kies, of Dubuque; and brother-in-law, Tim Kies, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Mark was a loving father and husband, and will be sadly missed by everyone.
Murdoch Funeral Home, of Marion, Iowa, is assisting the family. Cremation rites have been accorded and a memorial service will be held at a later date.