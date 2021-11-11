Louis Wagner, 93, of Dubuque, passed peacefully on Sunday November 7, 2021.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 13, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Church Cemetery, Fillmore. A wake will be held from 8 a.m. — 10:00 a.m., Saturday, at the Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road.
Louie was born on Sep. 27th, 1928, in Fillmore, Iowa to a 3rd generation German farming family. He later met the red-headed, Irish love of his life and married Betty Doyle on Jan.13, 1951 at St. Raphael Cathedral. In 1963, Louie and Betty moved their growing family to the city and settled in Dubuque, Iowa.
Once a German farmer, always a German farmer. The love of the rich Iowa soil never left his heart. From his impressive rose garden, 10’ tall tomato plants, and his annual backyard harvest that fed his family and neighbors, he was the happiest in the dirt. Being known for his generosity, he always volunteered to help, whether it was moving a fridge, helping build a building, lending some cash here and there, or his bountiful words of wisdom. Louie’s sage advice was always direct and could be hard to hear, but in the end, he was “always right”, and he knew it. He would have a big smile on his face but never said I told you so. It was all in the smile. The life lessons and unwavering support will not be forgotten.
He was more than a Dad, a Grampa, or Great. He was a storyteller, friend, mentor, advisor, pillar of faith, and a humble man. His witty sense of humor, twinkling green eyes, and beautiful smile were treasured by all who knew him. He gave the best hugs.
Louie worked on the Milwaukee Railroad as a switchman 1957-1974, and John Deere 1964-1991. Many wanted to work with him due to his speed and organization. Work hard, make money faster, get home early. This became the “Wagner way.”
Playing Euchre with him was a life lesson in itself. How he could get all 5 tricks and only started with the 9 of hearts was astounding. His most common sayings were, “worst case is you’ll get Euchred” and “remember you have a partner.”
Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Michael (Debby Sarver) Wagner; two daughters, Trish (Tom) Schroeder, and Nancy (Harold) Wissing; seven grandchildren, Beth (Charles) Botwright, Janet (Chris) McQuillen, Jill Wissing, Andrew (Amy) Schroeder, John (Shylo) Wissing, Ryan (Kristy Noga) Wagner and Dana (Aaron) Wagner; his sister Kay (Dick) Russell, two sister-in-law’s: Rose (Dick) Huseman and Betty Doyle; thirteen great-grandchildren who called him Great or Grampa Louie; and his many nieces and nephews, who were very dear to his heart.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Joseph and Marie (Francois), his beautiful wife Betty; two sons in infancy, Louis Jr. and Robert Wagner; brothers John and Donald, sisters, Rose Deckert, Betty Kuhle Ryan, and Mary Baumann.
In lieu of flowers, a Louis Wagner memorial fund has been created.
Louie’s family would like to thank the loving care of the Bethany Home staff. He couldn’t remember names but with a smile would address them as “the pill pushers,” “the walkers,” and all of them his “girlfriends.”