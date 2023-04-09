LOVELAND, Colo. — Eldon Newt, 84, of Loveland and formerly of Dubuque, joined his love (Janet) on February 12th 2023.

He lived and enjoyed his life in Loveland, Colorado with his wife, his six children, many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He joined his wife Janet of 68 years who passed in 2017.

