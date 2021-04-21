GALENA, Ill. — Mary A. Wienen, 99, of Galena, IL, passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021, at Galena Stauss Senior Care Community.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, a drive-through gathering for Mary will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, April 22, 2021, at the Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. The family requests you remain in your vehicle, and they will greet you at the front of the building under the portico.
A private family funeral Mass will be held, Friday, April 23, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Galena. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
She was born December 30, 1921, in Galena, the daughter of Albert and Helena (Schnerre) Oldenburg. Mary was united in marriage to Harold E. Wienen on July 20, 1946, at St. Mary’s Church, Alton, IL, and he preceded her in death on August 11, 2003. She spent most of her life in Galena. She attended St Mary’s grade school and graduated from Galena High School, class of 1940. After high school, Mary went to California with her sister and worked in an office for an oil company. She returned to Galena where she worked for Dr. Harney, at her brother Bob’s grocery store, at Leo’s grocery store and for a short time at the Whirl n Skip factory.
Mary was a woman of tremendous faith and was a lifelong member of St. Mary’s Church in Galena. She was a member of the St. Mary’s Altar and Rosary Society and the Hospital Auxiliary. She enjoyed volunteer work at many places, including the church; food pantry and Galena-Stauss Senior Healthcare Community and Nursing Home, hospice, and many other organizations. She dearly loved her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. She was “grandma” to many more than just her biological grandkids and was known for her open door, welcoming words, and chocolate chip cookies, which were always on hand. (She once tried to pass off store bought cookies and that just did not cut it with the neighborhood kids!) Mary made everything special — whether it was holidays, dinners, handmade Raggedy Ann dolls, homemade doll clothes (which always included undergarments to go along with the dresses), refinished antique gifts or time spent with her. She always remembered birthdays and would be the first to pick up the phone to stay in touch. She always appreciated everything done for her and did not realize how much SHE was appreciated for just being Mary.
She is survived by her son, Daniel (Cathy) Wienen and daughter-in-law, Connie Wienen; grandchildren, Pam (Steve) Ehrler; Mike (Jane) Wienen; Ben (Cassie) Wienen; Nick (Tilli) Wienen; all of Galena; Anna (Jay) Williams, of Cameron, TX, and Brian (Megan) Wienen, of Kirkland, WA; great-grandchildren, Cassie (Will) George; Austin (Samantha)Wills; Abbey Ehrler; Kelsi Wienen; Thomas Wienen; Brady Wienen; Millie Wienen; Lucy Wienen; Samuel Wienen and Henry Wienen; step-great-grandchildren, Brandy Dady; Kera Wills; Trevor Williams and Bailey Williams; great-great-grandchildren, Lincoln Wills; Blazi George; Penelope Wienen and Hoyt George; her sister, Doris Virtue, brothers and sisters-in-law, Rosie Oldenburg, Merlin (Phyllis) Wienen and John (Blenda) Wienen.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two sons, James and Thomas; daughter-in-law, Lois Wienen; siblings, Albert R., Robert (Rose), Francis (Dorothy), Ambrose (Marie), Leo, Gladys (Alfred) Green, Imelda (Marty) Oleck and Antoinette (Merle Hillary) (Jim Staggs); brothers and sisters-in-law, George Virtue; Ray (Millie) Wienen, Francis (Marcella) Wienen and Dorian Wienen.
Mary wishes to thank her children, their spouses and her entire family who always cared for me with such love and compassion. She was in the nursing home for close to 4 years and the family would like to thank the staff for their love and care, especially during this pandemic. While we were on the outside visiting through the window, the staff was on the inside holding her hand, doing her hair, doing her laundry, making sure she was well taken care of, loved, and supported. We will never forget your kindness and care. Special thanks to Dr. Koenigs for her compassion and care, Fr. Barch for his visits and blessings, and Terry & Elly Renner.
