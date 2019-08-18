Harold Edward Schuster, 89, of Dubuque, was called home peacefully at 7:55 a.m. on Monday, August 12, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, surrounded by his family.
There will be a celebration to honor his life at a date to be determined in mid-September.
Harold was born in Saint Catherine, Iowa, on August 13, 1929, and lived to celebrate his 90th birthday before passing one day shy of that milestone. He was the son of Edmund Schuster and Leona (Markus) Schuster who preceded him in death in 1935 and 1949, respectively. Harry spent most of his youth farming near Saint Catherine and serving as a tour guide at Crystal Lake Cave in the late 1930s and early 1940s. The Cave – still in existence today, was a family discovery and business on the property of his grandfather Bernard Markus.
On September 10, 1955, Harry married the love of his life, Regina “Jean” (Duffy) Schuster, and together they spent the next 48 years raising their family. Sadly, Jean preceded him in death in July, 2003.
Harry spent 39 years at John Deere Dubuque Works, beginning in 1948 and finishing his career as an inspector. In 1953, his work at Deere was interrupted by a two-year tour of duty in the U.S. Army. He took early retirement in 1987 and spent his remaining years enjoying time with his family and friends.
Harry was an avid Cubs and Bears fan, enjoyed listening to a wide variety of music types, especially country, and was a frequent visitor to the local music scene in Dubuque. He enjoyed cookouts, working in his backyard with his granddaughter Emma, dueling with the local wildlife over supremacy of his backyard and shoveling snow. Many were the times when he “extolled” the virtues of having to rise early to clear a path to his morning paper. And of course, playing euchre. There were not many gatherings or family celebrations that didn’t include Harry being sought out as a euchre partner. He was also an accomplished musician, having taken up the guitar at age 12. Throughout his life, he frequently entertained his family with his guitar and harmonica playing.
Those left to cherish his memory include his four children, Thomas Schuster, of Dubuque, Rose (Craig) Hartzell, of Dubuque, David Schuster, of Dubuque, and John (Melanie) Schuster, of Yorkville, Illinois; grandchildren, Elizabeth Baker, Emma Ruff, Sarah (Brad) Mohwinkle, Sophia Schuster, Lucas Schuster, and Bridget Schuster; great-grandchildren, Liliana Mohwinkle, Kyanna Mohwinkle, and Alana Mohwinkle; his brother, Allan Schuster, of Platteville, Wisconsin; brother-in-law, Fritz Stelpflug, of Dickeyville, Wisconsin; his loving girlfriend, Jeanette Hochberger; and many nieces and nephews.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Jean; and his sister, Madonna Stelpflug.
Harry’s family would like to thank the staff at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for his care during the past year, and the incredibly gifted and caring ER and fifth-floor staff at Finley Hospital during his final days of life.