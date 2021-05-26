Harold F. Bausch, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday, May 28, St. Clements Catholic Church, Lancaster. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Peter D. Beaves, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, May 30, Lacoma Golf Club, East Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 31, Sacred Heart Church, Dubuque.
Helen A. Bellmann, Durango, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 27, Holy Ghost Catholic Church.
Clara M. Bohonek, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 a.m. until time of services Saturday, May 29, Melby Funeral Home, Platteville. Services: 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Joyce K. Bottoms, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 5, Indian Room at Eagle Point Park, Dubuque.
David A. Duda, Hazel Green, Wis. — Visitation: Noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 30, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wis. Celebration of life: Noon on Sunday at the funeral home.
Beverly B. Dunbar, Platteville, Wis. — Celebration of life: 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 28, Melby Funeral Home, Platteville.
Jacquelyn Fitzgibbons, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Lillian M. McKinney, Cassville, Wis. — Visitation: 9 a.m. until time of service today, St. Charles Catholic Church, Cassville. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Richard W. Reinhardt, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Dubuque. Mass: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Ruth M. Schmidt, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, May 27, at the funeral home.
Brian M. Sheehy, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 29, Reiff Funeral Home, Farley, Iowa. Memorial services: 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.