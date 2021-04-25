Warren M. Spahn, 58, of Dubuque, passed away at 9:58 a.m. Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at Unity Point Health-The Finley Hospital.
Due to the COVID-19 virus, there will be no public visitation at this time. A celebration of Warren’s life will be at a later date this summer. Miller Funeral Home of East Dubuque, Ill., is assisting the family.
Warren was born on June 29, 1962, in Dubuque, the son of Joseph F. and Shirley A. (Hines) Spahn. He was a graduate of Hempstead High School, the class of 1980.
Warren worked at Flexsteel Industries for approximately 30-plus years. He was a member of the Upholsters Union. Warren loved to go hunting, fishing, and playing golf on Play-Station and Nintendo.
Surviving are five siblings, Suzanne Burke, of Freeport, IL, Sharon Stratton, of Dubuque, Mike (Liz) Spahn, of Longmont, CO, Sheila Spahn, of Dubuque, and Jolene Bastian, of Hanover, IL; several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Shirley.
Warren’s family would like to give special thanks to his friends for all of their care and concern, and to the nurses and staff at Finley ICU for their excellent care.
In lieu of flowers, a Warren Spahn memorial fund has been established. Memorials may be mailed to Miller Funeral Home, Attn: The Warren Spahn Family, 1185 Highway 35 N., East Dubuque, IL 61025.
