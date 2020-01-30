Geraldine A. (Welsh) Ryan died suddenly on January 27, 2020, at home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020, at St. Joseph Key West Church. Burial will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, January 31, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where a rosary will be said at 3 p.m.
Geri was born July 26, 1935, daughter of Clem and Regina (Shannon) Welsh. She graduated from Visitation Academy. She married Paul F. Ryan on October 15, 1955, at St. Joseph’s Church Key West. She was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Key West.
She worked at Brown Publishing, Oakland Farms Dairy and Grandview Dairy Store. She was active in the Rosary Society, Craft League, Parish Festivals. She helped in the restoration of the parish grotto. She was the director of the St. Joseph’s School Lunch program for over 20 years. She was involved in 4-H, the Dubuque County Fair.
Geri was passionate about quilting and was active in her quilting groups, like the Cable Car Quilt Group, especially the Quilts of Valor. She was active in the craft group at St. Joseph’s Church. Geri’s other activities included being the Trustee of Table Mound Township and the Firefighters Memorial in Coralville, Iowa. Geri also spent many hours as a volunteer at Table Mound Elementary School. More recently, Geri enjoyed traveling to Columbus, Georgia, and Ankeny, Iowa, to visit family for a good competitive game of Shanghai Rummy.
Family members left to mourn her loss include her seven children, Nancy Ryan, of Columbus, GA, David Ryan, of Atlanta, GA, Barbara (Mark) Fortson, of Fortson GA, Patti (Ken Mueller) Ryan, of Key West, IA, Shari (Pat) Johnson, of Asbury, IA, Mark (Kathy) Ryan, of Ankeny, IA, Shannon (Matt) Vrotsos, of Key West, IA; 10 grandchildren: Alyce Ryan, of Columbus, GA, Tom (Monica) Fortson, of Columbus, GA, Joe (Rachel) Fortson, of Columbus, GA, Rachel Johnson, of Dubuque, IA, Zach, Nathan, and Olivia Ryan, of Ankeny, IA, Ryan, Madelyne, and Chloe Vrotsos, of Key West, IA; and three great-grandchildren, Charlotte and Jack Fortson, and Ryan Fortson. Geri is also survived by her siblings, Donald (Margery) Welsh, Mary Jane (Frank) Martin, and Carolyn (Carl) Moyer, all of Dubuque, IA; her sisters in-law, Gail Ryan, of East Dubuque, IL, Kay Steuck and Andrea Ryan, of Dubuque, IA.
She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Paul, and other family members, Eileen and Ted Beaves, Ray Ryan, William Ryan, and Robert Steuck.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Geraldine Ryan memorial fund.
The family would like to thank the Key West Fire Dept. for all their care and compassion.