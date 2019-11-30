William J. Britt, Delhi, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. John Catholic Church, Delhi. Visitation: After 9:30 a.m. today at the church.
Ida M. Clark, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. today, St. Peter Lutheran Church, Prairie du Chien. Visitation: After 10 a.m. today at the church.
Ralph Danna, Savanna, Ill. — Memorial service: 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna. Visitation: After 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Donald Eigenberger, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider and Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. Visitation: 9 a.m. today until time of services at the funeral home.
Neil Hallberg, Center Point, Iowa, formerly of McGregor, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. today, First Lutheran Church, McGregor. Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. today at the church.
Vernon W. Helle, Savanna, Ill. — Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Savanna. Visitation: 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Monday, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna.
Calvin Morris Jr., Boscobel, Wis. — Services: Noon today, Assembly of God Church, Boscobel. Visitation: After 10 a.m. today at the church.
Roselynn M. Stivarius, Stitzer, Wis. — Prayer service: 11 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Fennimore, Wis. Visitation: After 9 a.m. today at the church.
James R. Woods, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.