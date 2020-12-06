OTTER CREEK, Iowa — Edward James “Eddie” Dotterweich, 74, of Otter Creek, passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday, December 7, 2020, at Saint Lawrence Catholic Church, Otter Creek, with Fr. Austin Wilker officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Military Honors by the Cascade American Legion and the Iowa Army National Guard. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of the service at the church. Please remember to wear your mask and practice the social distancing guidelines. A live-stream of the funeral Mass will be on the Leonard Funeral Home Facebook page.
Eddie was born on December 13, 1945, in Cascade, Iowa, the son of Peter and Helen (Quint) Dotterweich. The family later moved to Otter Creek, where he became part of the family farming operation. He graduated from LaMotte High School and served in the U.S. Army from 1965 to 1967.
He loved his family and friends and enjoyed talking with them in person or on the phone. He loved farming, animals, gardening, a good Dr. Pepper and the Chicago White Sox. His faith was very important to him and he often watched Mass on EWTN when he could not attend in person.
He was a member of the American Legion Post #528 in Cascade.
He is survived by his brother, Jerry (Colleen) Dotterweich, of Otter Creek; nieces and nephews, Ann (Kevin) Budde, of Davenport, Susie (Ryan) Gerischer, of Maquoketa, Paul (Linda) Dotterweich, of Clinton, Kim Dotterweich, of Maquoketa, and Peter Dotterweich, of Otter Creek; great-nieces and nephews, Austin and Amanda Budde, Jacob, Quinton and Alex Gerischer, Seth and Brooke Dotterweich, Logen, Dalton and Mikyla Dotterweich; a great-great-nephew Hades Michael Carle; an uncle, Herbie Dotterweich, of Cascade, and an aunt, Carlyn Dotterweich, of Monticello.
He was preceded in death by his parents and several aunts and uncles.