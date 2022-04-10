Stanley R. Nauman, 87, of Dubuque, died Thursday, April 7, 2022, at the UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque.
Visitation will be from 9:15 am until 10:15 am Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at Church of the Resurrection.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Stanley will be 10:30 am Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Church of the Resurrection. Entombment will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque.
Stanley was born May 14, 1934, in Dubuque, IA, the son of Raymond and Lorraine Lucas Nauman. On September 18, 1957, he married Ann Leavitt in Ilion, NY.
He worked for John Deere Dubuque Works for 30 years.
He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran.
Stanley was a member of Church of the Resurrection where he was heavily involved with daily mass, was an Eucharistic Minister, and would lead the rosary. He stayed very active with various activities including: golfing, bowling, wood working, billiards, supporting the Green Bay Packers, and attending his grandchildren’s sporting events.
Survivors include his wife, Ann; two sons, Mark (Janet) Nauman of Plover, WI, and Michael (Rhonda) Nauman of Zephyrhills, FL; one daughter, Kim (Donald) Adams of Dubuque; four grandchildren, Lori, Zach, Samantha, and Natasia; six great-grandchildren; and one sister-in-law, Pat Nauman.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Ronald Nauman and Donald (Marge) Nauman.
