EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Robert “Bob” Joseph Spautz, 75, of East Dubuque, IL passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on May 27, 2022, at Unity Point-Finley Hospital in Dubuque, IA. Visitation for Bob will be from 3 pm to 7 pm on Tuesday May 31st and again on Wednesday June 1st from 9:15 am to 10 am at Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque, IL. A funeral service will be at 10 am at Miller Funeral Home followed by burial at East Dubuque Cemetery where military rights will be accorded, by members of the Dubuque Marine Corps League and the Iowa Army National Guard.
Bob was born on September 20, 1946, to Robert and Lorraine (Bleile) Spautz in Dubuque, IA. Bob married the love of his life Pat (Gau) on December 10, 1966, at St Mary’s in East Dubuque, IL.
Bob served in the United States Army from 1966 to 1968. He retired as a senior buyer from John Deere Dubuque Works in 2001, proud to have worked there for over 35 years. In his retirement he enjoyed family time around the pool watching his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Bob was very proud of his children and grandchildren. You could always find Bob in front of the television cheering on (yelling at) his beloved Iowa Hawkeyes and Chicago Cubs. Bob and Pat always enjoyed their road trips to go out for lunch and to donate to local casinos.
Bob is survived by his wife Pat; their children Janelle (Chuck) Nickolas, of Durango, IA, Angie Spautz of East Dubuque, and Becky (Terry) Schulting of East Dubuque; grandchildren Tim (Megan) Spautz, Nathan Nickolas, Alec (Holly) Schulting and Zachary Schulting; great-grandchildren Eli Nickolas, Alyza Powell, and Harper Spautz. He is also survived by two brothers, his twin Dick Spautz and Mike Spautz; sister Diane (Chuck) Herrig; in-laws Terry (Steve) McClain, Laura Deckert, Jim (Kim) Gau and Karla (Dan) Ray; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Lorraine (Bleile) Spautz and in-laws Leo and Virginia (Ruff) Gau; Sister-in-law Maggie Spautz; uncles Dick Spautz and Joe Spautz and aunt Mary Udell.
The family would like to thank the service of the East Dubuque Ambulance and Menominee Fire Departments and the many years of care from Dr Khan and Dr Compton (nurse Jody Schultz).
Bob’s final act of kindness was to give the gift of life through tissue donation.
