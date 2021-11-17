Robert Lee Lewis, “Bob”, 91, passed away on November 13 at Finley Hospital surrounded by his loving wife and family.
Many things come to mind when you think of a family man, and Bob Lewis encompassed them all. A loving and devoted husband, Bob never failed to put a smile on Mary’s face — whether that be through humor or romance, her cup would never be empty throughout their 67 years of marriage. Together, Bob and Mary had three daughters: Patti, Lynn and Karen. Bob was a strong and firm father — his daughters would learn independency in every facet; from changing the oil in their cars to a firm handshake, they grew up with the strength and knowledge to conquer the world.
When you needed a laugh or a helping hand, Bob was never more than a phone call away. Life was never too serious for a good joke, and he often made them at his own expense. One of his many passions included food — especially when he was the one cooking. It wasn’t uncommon to find him spending an entire day in the kitchen mastering a recipe. Many enjoyed his cooking at his annual Christmas Eve feast, where the entire family gathered to celebrate their beloved traditions, and children formed their earliest memories of Santa’s sleigh bells ringing.
A loyal and proud patriot, Bob served in the Unites States Marines from 1953-1955. He lived his fulfilled life by the phrase “Semper Fi” — always faithful. When we see him again, we are sure to find him finally learning how to fly a plane, travelling to all the places he wished to visit before his passing.
Bob is preceded in death by his mother and father, Dorothy and Harry, his brother, Harry Jr., and his sister, Marguerite, his son-in-law, Jerry Coble, and his grandson, Christopher Anderson, Jr.. He is survived by his beloved wife Mary Lewis, and his three children, Patti Coble, Lynn (Tom) Biver and Karen (Ken) Lewis-Kimbro. He is also survived by his 10 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Friday, November 19 at 9 o’clock a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11 o’clock a.m. at the Church of the Resurrection on Asbury Road, Dubuque, Iowa. Committal will be held following the funeral service at the Mount Calvary Chapel. Flowers and donations may be made out to the Robert Lewis Memorial Fund: 2659 JFK Road, Dubuque, IA, 52002.
Mass will be live-streamed on the Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home Facebook page.