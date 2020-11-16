Richard T. “Dick” Sheldon, age 90, of Dubuque, passed away at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020, at ManorCare Health Services.
To celebrate Dick’s life, family and friends may visit from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Due to COVID-19 concerns, all who attend will be required to wear a face covering, and are asked to please maintain social distancing practices.
To honor Dick’s life, funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Grandview United Methodist Church, 3342 John Wesley Drive, with Pastor Tom Shinkle officiating. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery, where full military honors will be accorded by the American Legion Dubuque Post 6.
Richard was born on December 20, 1929, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Donald and Joanne (Glantz) Sheldon.
Dick honorably served his country with the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was quite proud of his military service and was a loyal member of the American Legion Dubuque Post 6. He was united in marriage to the love of his life, Namie Aoki, on March 25, 1957, in Tokyo, Japan. They were blessed with 2 sons and 50 wonderful years of marriage, before Namie sadly passed away on August 26, 2016.
Dick was a dedicated provider for his family who was employed with John Deere Dubuque Works for 31 years until his retirement in 1987. In his free time, Dick could often be found at his favorite fishing hole, playing cards with family and friends, or outside working in the garden. He was an excellent cook and loved to make meals for the family. Dick was also a creature of habit, and he and Namie could be found every Thursday trying their luck at the local casinos.
His faith was an integral part of his life as was evidenced by his long time membership with Grand View United Methodist Church. Beyond a doubt, Dick’s family meant the world to him, he spent time with them whenever he could and always looked forward to the grandkids’ visits. We are saddened by Dick’s passing from this life to the next, but know that he is now free of pain, and happily reunited with his beloved wife, son and all of his family members in Heaven.
Those left to cherish Dick’s memory include his son, Timothy (Leah) Sheldon, Dubuque, IA; his grandchildren, Bryce Sheldon, Brittany Sheldon, Blaine (Maggie McGonigle) Sheldon, Chicago, IL, and Ryan Sheldon, Denver, CO; his brother, Joe (Jane) Sheldon, Brooksville, FL; and his former daughter-in-law, Anne (Martin) Mikulich, Chicago, IL.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Namie Sheldon; a son, Donald Sheldon; and his siblings, William (Eleanor) Sheldon, Thomas Sheldon, James Sheldon and Donna Meyer.
Dick’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank-you to the nurses and staff of ManorCare and Hospice of Dubuque for taking such good care of Dick and his entire family.
Memorials will be accepted by the family to be distributed among his favorite charities and may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Richard Sheldon Family.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.behrfuneralhome.com.