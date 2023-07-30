SAINT OLAF, Iowa — Angela J. “Angie” Kaune, age 69, of St. Olaf and formerly of Dubuque, passed away at 11:20 a.m., on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at Scenic Acres.

To honor Angie’s life, family and friends may visit from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at Behr Funeral Home, with Deacon John Stierman officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

