SAINT OLAF, Iowa — Angela J. “Angie” Kaune, age 69, of St. Olaf and formerly of Dubuque, passed away at 11:20 a.m., on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at Scenic Acres.
To honor Angie’s life, family and friends may visit from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at Behr Funeral Home, with Deacon John Stierman officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Angela was born on September 26, 1953, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of Lawrence and Ann (Norton) Dillon.
Angie attended Visitation Academy for 3 years, graduated from Wahlert Catholic High School, Class of 1971, and went to work. She worked as a clerk for St. Vincent de Paul and in the laundry and as a candy-striper at Mercy Hospital. She had a knack for storytelling and was a dreamer who kept people entertained for hours. Angie loved her daughter and always looked forward to spending time with her. She was a people person who loved life and lived it to the fullest. We are saddened at Angie’s passing, but know that she is now resting peacefully, free from the health challenges she has faced these past years.
Those left to cherish Angie’s memory include her daughter, Jessica (Parker) Sonstrom, Minneapolis, MN; 2 sons, Joshua and Jacob; and her siblings, Kathleen Edwards, Monong, WI, Pat (Karen) Dillon, East Dubuque, IL, James (Lois) Dillon, Dubuque, IA, Joseph (Sue) Dillon, Davenport, IA, Thomas (Sue) Dillon, Dubuque, IA and Jerome “Jerry” Dillon, Sarasota, FL; and a sister-in-law, Donna Dillon, Dubuque, IA.
Angie was preceded in death by her parents; 2 sisters, Susan Dillon in infancy and Margaret Dillon; a brother, Mike Dillon; and her in-laws, Robert “Sully” Sullivan, Dean Edwards and Connie Dillon.
Angie’s family would like to thank all of her care givers at Scenic Acres for their kindness and compassion.
The family will thankfully receive your support through greeting cards and memorials in Angie’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Angela Kaune Family.