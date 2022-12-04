MONTICELLO, Iowa — Edmund F. Stecklein, 80, of Monticello, Iowa passed away from complications of Alzheimer’s disease on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa.

Visitation will be held from 8:30 — 10:45 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Monticello where a Mass of Christian Burial will commence at 11 am on Friday, December 16, 2022. https://www.facebook.com/KramerFuneral

