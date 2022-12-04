MONTICELLO, Iowa — Edmund F. Stecklein, 80, of Monticello, Iowa passed away from complications of Alzheimer’s disease on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa.
Visitation will be held from 8:30 — 10:45 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Monticello where a Mass of Christian Burial will commence at 11 am on Friday, December 16, 2022. https://www.facebook.com/KramerFuneral
Edmund Francis Stecklein was born on October 8, 1942. He was the tenth child of Edmund R. Stecklein and Martina M. (Kurt) Stecklein. Ed attended St. Mary’s High School and played basketball and baseball for the school’s teams. After his high school graduation in 1961, Ed became a certified electrician and worked for Franklin Equipment in Monticello. During that time, he played first base for the Cascade Reds town baseball team. He later moved to Durant, Iowa, where he serviced milk machines. In the late 1960s he returned to Cascade to become a feed salesman for Moorman’s Feed Company, where he served farm families from Jones County. On December 30, 1972, he married Shirley K. DeShaw, originally of Hopkinton, Iowa, at St. Mary’s Church in Cascade, Iowa. The couple were together fifty years and were preparing to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary at the time of his death. During the 1970s, Ed served as the coach of the Office Playgirls softball team, with Shirley playing first base. The couple were joined by a son, Jason J. Stecklein, and a daughter, Heather J. Stecklein. The family took road trip vacations together every summer. Ed traveled to 47 American states and visited Canada and Europe multiple times. Ed’s second career was as a correctional officer at the Iowa Men’s Reformatory/Anamosa State Penitentiary. After 27 years in that position, he retired in 2008 to spend more time with his granddaughters. During his retirement, Ed and Shirley enjoyed traveling to visit their granddaughters and participating in group bus trips throughout the Midwest. Ed was well-known as a sports fan who faithfully watched Monticello Panthers, Iowa Hawkeyes, Indianapolis Colts, and Chicago White Sox games. His sports knowledge was extensive, and he frequently won the weekly sports prediction brackets in the Monticello Express. Ed also enjoyed time outdoors, including wildlife watching, hunting, fishing, foraging, and tending to the trees and gardens he planted on his property.
He is survived by his wife Shirley Stecklein of Monticello; his son, Jason Stecklein of Dubuque; his daughter, Heather (Geoff Osterhaus) Stecklein of Menomonie, WI; and his granddaughters, Jordan Lester (Matt) Rogalski of Chicago, IL, Mia Osterhaus of Menomonie, WI, and Ella Stecklein of Menomonie, WI. He is also survived by his sisters, Shirley Hoffmann of Cascade and Judi (Al) Westhoff of Portland, OR; a brother, Rollie (Theresa) Stecklein of Cascade; numerous in-laws including Jim Goblirsch of Sleepy Eye, MN, Marian Stecklein of Bellevue and Barbara Stecklein of Cascade; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters Mary Eileen Stecklein, Madonna (Bill Otting and Roger Tucker) Otting Tucker, Marina (Elmer) Lehmann, and Jane Goblirsch; his brothers, Clem Stecklein and Lloyd Stecklein; and numerous in-laws including Gene Hoffmann.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Sacred Heart Elementary School in Monticello, Iowa.
Kramer Funeral Home in Monticello is assisting the family and information is available at www.kramerfuneral.com. Online condolences and memorials may be sent to Kramer Funeral Home, PO Box 791, Monticello, IA 52310.
