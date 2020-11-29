Lorna Ann Schroeder, 62, of Dubuque, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at home. Private graveside services will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery. The Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory 2595 Rockdale Road is in Charge of arrangements.
Lorna was born on January 24, 1958, in Dubuque, the daughter of James and Barbara (Wenzel) Schroeder.
She is survived by her siblings Kris Schroeder, Shelle Schroeder, Jodi (Chris) Arcega, and Michael (Allison) Schroeder; her nieces and nephews Sarah Flogel, Nick Schroeder, Will Schroeder, Kharlla Arcega, and Ella Schroeder.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Steve.
Memorials may be sent to the family and will be directed to her favorite charities.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Dubuque especially Sara and Chris for all the wonderful care they gave to our sister and aunt.