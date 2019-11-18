Mary E. Kilcoyne
HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Mary E. Kilcoyne, 82, of Hazel Green, Wis., passed away unexpectedly surrounded by her family on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at Unity Point Finley Hospital in Dubuque.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. today at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Hazel Green, with Father Kenneth Frisch officiating. Burial will be in the St. Francis de Sales Church Cemetery in Hazel Green.
Family and friends may call from 9:30 a.m. today until the time of the service at the church. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, Wis., is serving the family.
Mary was born on July 31, 1937, to Urban and Bernice (Doyle) Leifker in Vinegar Hill Township, Ill. Mary was the third of 10 children. She attended Benton Grade School and one year of high school at New Diggings until it closed, and her remaining years and graduated from Benton High School in 1955. She married “the love of her life” James Robert “Bob” Kilcoyne on October 12, 1957, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Benton. Mary and Bob had two sons, Andrew “Frank” and John “Jack”. After graduation, Mary went to work for Dun & Bradstreet, first at the Fischer Building in Dubuque and went to the to El Paso, Texas, office, while Bob was stationed in the Army there. When his service ended, Mary transferred herself back to the Dubuque’s Dun & Bradstreet office, which relocated to the Dubuque Building (old Roshek Building). Mary continued working there until her retirement in 1993. After her retirement, she was a receptionist at WDBQ Radio Station in Dubuque for a short time. Mary enjoyed traveling, crocheting, an avid card player, gambling, cocktail hour, crossword puzzles, games shows, music by Daniel O’Donnell, but most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family, friends, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Mary is survived by her oldest son, Andrew “Frank” (Karen) Kilcoyne, of Lancaster, Wis.; 3 brothers, Donnie Leifker, of Hazel Green, Wis., Arnie (Rose) Leifker, of Woodbridge, Va., and Alvin Leifker, of Lancaster, Wis.; her sister, Millie Hilby, of Benton, Wis.; 5 grandchildren, Andy (Charlotte) Kilcoyne, of Eastman, Wis., Amanda (Justin) Abing, Alyssa Kilcoyne, both of Lancaster, and Robbie (Samantha Steinoff) Kilcoyne, of Rickardsville, Iowa, and Holly (Nate) Mrstik, of Appleton, Wis.; 8 great-grandchildren, Hunter, Haileigh and Hannah Abing, Noah and Addie Kilcoyne and Bryce and Bria Mrstik and Baby K; along with many nieces, nephews and many wonderful friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bob (March 23, 2008); a son, John “Jack” Kilcoyne (October 19, 2007); her brothers, Joe, Earl, Harry and Charlie; and a sister, Margaret Ann. In lieu of plants and flowers, a Mary E. Kilcoyne Memorial Fund has been established. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haudenshieldfuneralhome.com