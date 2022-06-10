Stanley G. Booth, Verona, Wis. — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wis., and from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday, June 11, United Methodist Church, Cuba City. Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Herbert J. Bussan, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. today, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque, Ill. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday, June 11, St. Mary’s Church, Galena, Ill.
Roland E. Doerring, Elkader, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Norway Lutheran Church, St. Olaf, Iowa. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Sandra J. Kahle, Asbury, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, Church of the Resurrection.
Gerald J. Klaren, Worthington, Iowa — Visitation: 9 a.m. today, St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Worthington. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Gerald Miller, Elkader, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, with a Masonic service at 5:30 p.m., Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Elkader. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, June 11, at the funeral home.
Jeffrey T. Sullivan, Davenport, Iowa — Graveside service: Noon Saturday, June 11, Evergreen Cemetery, Hanover, Ill. Celebration of life: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Chestnut Mountain Resort, Galena, Ill.
Roger W. Timmerman, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville.
James H. Weber, Kieler, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today, with rosary service at 3:30 p.m., Immaculate Conception Parish Center, Kieler, and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, June 11, Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Dickeyville, Wis. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
