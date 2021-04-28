Harold “Harry” Horn, 85, of Dubuque, died Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at the Ennoble Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Dubuque.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road.
The Funeral Service for Harold will be 11 a.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, with Pastor Calvin Konop officiating. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery in Dubuque. Full military honors will be rendered by the American Legion Post #6.
Harold was born January 30, 1936, in Dubuque, the son of Otto and Meta VanGlahn Horn.
On July 19, 1958, he married Joanne J. Mauer at First English Lutheran Church in Platteville, WI. She died October 10, 2014.
He was a graduate of Platteville High School.
He was a U.S. Army Veteran, serving as a Corpsman in Germany from 1955 until 1957, and in the U.S. Army Reserves until 1963.
He worked at Dubuque Pack for 261/2 years and as a distribution courier for Medical Associates.
He was a past member of Elk’s Lodge in Platteville, and a member of the 700 Bowling Club and Moose Lodge. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cards, and horse and dog races. He was an avid fan of Green Bay Packers, Atlanta Braves, and Wisconsin Badgers.
Survivors include three sons, William (Lisa Kuennen) Horn, Robert “Slob” Horn, and Jeffrey “J” (Mary) Horn, all of Dubuque; and one nephew, Brian (Candace) Mauer, of Seattle, WA.
Besides his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents and his stepfather, Walt Ginter.
The family thanks Ennoble Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Hospice of Dubuque, and friends at The Rose.