Thomas W. “Tucker” Howes, 74, of Dubuque, passed away on Monday, December 14, at Mercy One in Dubuque, after a courageous month-long battle with COVID.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, December 18, 2020, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where a funeral service will be at 6 p.m., with Deacon Bill Biver officiating. Following the service, military honors will be accorded by the Iowa Army National Guard. Please remember to wear your mask and practice social distancing. The service will be livestreamed on the funeral home Facebook Page.
Tucker was born on April 11, 1946, in Dubuque, son of Lloyd and Mary Vivian (Conroy) Howes. He served in the US Army and was a Vietnam Veteran. He married Linda Viertel on August 9, 1967. Most of his working years were spent at Dubuque Packing Company.
Tucker is survived by his wife, Linda, of 53 years; son, Kevin (Sabrina) Howes, of Nora Springs, IA; daughter, Kim (Jamie) Ubersox, of Hazel Green, WI; 14 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his brother, William Howes, of East Dubuque, IL; and sister, Roxanne (Ron) Bahl, of Dubuque; his mother-in-law, Lou Viertel; and in-laws, Jake Welu, Doris Howes, Tom (Carolyn) Viertel, and Sue (Butch) Korman; in addition, he is survived by many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Robert Howes; his sister, Beverly (Howes) Welu; father-in-law, Merle Viertel.
In lieu of flowers, a Tucker Howes Memorial Fund has been established.
The family would like to offer their heart-felt gratitude to the dedicated nurses and doctors on the 3rd floor and ICU of Mercy One Dubuque for their compassionate and empathetic care and support.
Online condolences may be left at www.leonardfuneralhome.com