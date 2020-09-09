SINSINAWA, Wis. — Sister Mary Ann (Wilberta) Heyd, O.P., died Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at St. Dominic Villa, Sinsinawa.
Private services will be held.
Sister Mary Ann taught for 35 years in parish elementary schools in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and New York. She directed religious education at St. Mary’s in Portage, Wis., and St. Michael’s, So. Sioux City, Neb., and served as pastoral associate at St. Thomas Aquinas, Kenosha, Wis. She coordinated outreach programs at St. Mary’s in Kenosha before ministering at St. Dominic Villa for eight years. She retired in 2012, and joined the St. Dominic Villa community in 2016.
Mary Ann was born in Peoria, Ill., on November 17, 1931, to Wilbert and Alice (Martin) Heyd. She is survived by two sisters; a sister-in-law, nieces, nephews and her Dominican Sisters.
Miller Funeral Home is handling arrangements.